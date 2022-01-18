Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Got your Azimuth? [Image 1 of 7]

    Got your Azimuth?

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice low light land navigation skills during Basic Warrior Training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 18, 2022. Land Navigation tests recruits on their knowledge and ability to use a compass and topological map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 09:08
    Photo ID: 7016490
    VIRIN: 220118-M-IG436-1175
    Resolution: 6638x4233
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Got your Azimuth? [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Got your Azimuth?
    Got your Azimuth?
    Got your Azimuth?
    Got your Azimuth?
    Got your Azimuth?
    Got your Azimuth?
    Got your Azimuth?

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parris island
    recruits
    marines
    recruit training
    Ryan Hageali

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT