PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Maria Chavez, a native of San Francisco, Calif., signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 17, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Essex is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 04:45
|Photo ID:
|7016368
|VIRIN:
|220117-N-KF697-1127
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|937.92 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
