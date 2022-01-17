USS Essex Underway Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Oterrius Pouncy, a native of Chicago, Ill., left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Maria Chavez, a native of San Francisco, Calif., salute an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, from the flight deck the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 17, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Essex is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

