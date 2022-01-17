Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Airman William Brown, a native of Los Angeles, Calif., observes flight operations on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 17, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Essex is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 04:45
    Photo ID: 7016366
    VIRIN: 220117-N-KF697-1061
    Resolution: 2543x3815
    Size: 783.62 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

