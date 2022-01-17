USS Essex Underway Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Cpl. Hugo Vazquez, a native of Lynwood, Calif., assigned to the Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), stands fire watch on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 17, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Essex is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

