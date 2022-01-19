67th FS, 67th AMU prepares F-15s for Southern Beach

Airman 1st Class Rafael De Leon, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, prepares to marshal an F-15C Eagle onto the flightline during Exercise Southern Beach at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2022. Communication between pilot and crew chief ensures safety and awareness during aircraft operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

