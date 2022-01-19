A U.S. Air Force pilot from the 67th Fighter Squadron prepares an F-15C Eagle before departing in support of Exercise Southern Beach at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2022. This exercise helps strengthen relationships between domestic and foreign forces, ensuring an effective and lethal response to future high-end missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 03:11 Photo ID: 7016306 VIRIN: 220119-F-EM877-1117 Resolution: 5713x3814 Size: 11.72 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 67th FS, 67th AMU prepares F-15s for Southern Beach [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.