    67th FS, 67th AMU prepares F-15s for Southern Beach [Image 4 of 12]

    67th FS, 67th AMU prepares F-15s for Southern Beach

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pilot from the 67th Fighter Squadron inspects an F-15C Eagle before takeoff during Exercise Southern Beach at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2022. Proper aircraft maintenance is essential to mission readiness and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

    This work, 67th FS, 67th AMU prepares F-15s for Southern Beach [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    F-15
    67th AMU
    Southern Beach

