67th FS, 67th AMU prepares F-15s for Southern Beach

Airman Austin Applegate, left, and Airman 1st Class Rafael De Leon, center, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chiefs, and Airman 1st Class Jeremy Oldemetel, right, 67th AMU avionics technician, perform pre-flight checks on an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2022. Proper aircraft maintenance is an essential step to maintaining mission readiness and providing airpower any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

