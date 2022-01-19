Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Conducts Flight Ops [Image 4 of 8]

    USS America Conducts Flight Ops

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2022) Master Sgt. Michael Seil, from Riverside, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), adjusts a forklift on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 01:41
    Photo ID: 7016238
    VIRIN: 220119-N-FA868-1032
    Resolution: 4332x2888
    Size: 988.03 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Flight Ops [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Conducts Flight Ops
    USS America Conducts Flight Ops
    USS America Conducts Flight Ops
    USS America Conducts Flight Ops
    USS America Conducts Flight Ops
    USS America Conducts Flight Ops
    USS America Conducts Flight Ops
    USS America Conducts Flight Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight Ops
    Combat Cargo
    31st marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU)
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT