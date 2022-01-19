PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Donald Elliot, from Kansas City, Mo., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), directs an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to land on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 01:41 Photo ID: 7016234 VIRIN: 220119-N-FA868-1008 Resolution: 4663x3109 Size: 870.88 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Flight Ops [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.