Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Mid America Recruiters Take E-7 Exam [Image 2 of 2]

    NTAG Mid America Recruiters Take E-7 Exam

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    220119-N-JH293-1011
    ST. LOUIS (Jan. 19, 2022) Navy Counselor 1st Class Nicole White, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, takes the E-7 Navy-wide advancement exam, Jan. 19, 2022. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 20:45
    Photo ID: 7016109
    VIRIN: 220119-N-JH293-1011
    Resolution: 2562x1858
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Mid America Recruiters Take E-7 Exam [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG Mid America Recruiters Take E-7 Exam
    NTAG Mid America Recruiters Take E-7 Exam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    advancement exam
    Navy
    recruiting
    NWAE
    NTAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT