Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 13 of 14]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jesse Click, from Mulga, Ala., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), directs a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to take off from the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 18:46
    Photo ID: 7016071
    VIRIN: 220118-N-BT681-1317
    Resolution: 4807x3205
    Size: 878.9 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    America
    Aircraft
    Flight
    Helicopter
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT