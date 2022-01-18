USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Hannah Wenman, from Weaver, Kan., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), directs an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to land the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

