    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Eduardo Aceves, from Los Angeles, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), observes MV-22B Osprey aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) during flight operations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 18:45
    Photo ID: 7016060
    VIRIN: 220118-N-BT681-1036
    Resolution: 3030x4545
    Size: 733.68 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    America
    Aircraft
    Flight
    Helicopter
    USS America

