Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Wilson, Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Alaska National Guard, poses for a photo on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Jan. 12. Wilson assumed the position last fall, Nov. 15, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 15:28
|Photo ID:
|7015881
|VIRIN:
|220112-Z-MK318-0003
|Resolution:
|6177x4118
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska National Guard welcomes new Command Senior Enlisted Leader, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
