    Alaska National Guard welcomes new Command Senior Enlisted Leader

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Wilson, Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Alaska National Guard, poses for a photo on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Jan. 12. Wilson assumed the position last fall, Nov. 15, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 15:28
    Photo ID: 7015881
    VIRIN: 220112-Z-MK318-0003
    Resolution: 6177x4118
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Alaska National Guard
    C-130 loadmaster
    JBER
    Command Senor Enlisted Leader

