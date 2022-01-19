Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors participate in the Navywide E-7 Advancement Exam [Image 6 of 6]

    Sailors participate in the Navywide E-7 Advancement Exam

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220119-N-WF272-1125 NEW CASTLE, Del. (Jan. 19, 2022) Sailors, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, participate in the Navywide E-7 advancement exam held at Navy Operational Support Center New Castle. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 13:15
    Photo ID: 7015761
    VIRIN: 220119-N-WF272-1125
    Resolution: 5410x3490
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors participate in the Navywide E-7 Advancement Exam [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors participate in the Navywide E-7 Advancement Exam
    Sailors participate in the Navywide E-7 Advancement Exam
    Sailors participate in the Navywide E-7 Advancement Exam
    Sailors participate in the Navywide E-7 Advancement Exam
    Sailors participate in the Navywide E-7 Advancement Exam
    Sailors participate in the Navywide E-7 Advancement Exam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chief petty officer
    advancement exam
    "U.S. Navy
    recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT