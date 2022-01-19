Sailors participate in the Navywide E-7 Advancement Exam

220119-N-WF272-1103 NEW CASTLE, Del. (Jan. 19, 2022) Operations Specialist 1st Class Adam Washington, from Newark, Del., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, takes the Navywide E-7 advancement exam held at Navy Operational Support Center New Castle. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

