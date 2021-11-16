Coast Guard MK3s Build Engine on Cutter

Coast Guard Machinery Technician Third Class Joanalicia Ramirez poses for a portrait in the engine room of a cutter moored at Base Portsmouth, Nov. 16, 2021, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Her unit, called the Maintenance Augmentation Team, or MAT, provides mechanical and maintenance support for the cutters in the area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez)

