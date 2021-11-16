Coast Guard Machinery Technician Third Class Miguel Caceres poses for a portrait in the engine room of a cutter moored at Base Portsmouth, Nov. 16, 2021, in Portsmouth, Virginia. His unit, called the Maintenance Augmentation Team, or MAT, provides mechanical and maintenance support for the cutters in the area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 11:48 Photo ID: 7015650 VIRIN: 211116-G-HH025-1239 Resolution: 2932x1951 Size: 2.5 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard MK3s Build Engine on Cutter [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.