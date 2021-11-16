Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard MK3s Build Engine on Cutter [Image 9 of 10]

    Coast Guard MK3s Build Engine on Cutter

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Machinery Technician Third Class Miguel Caceres poses for a portrait in the engine room of a cutter moored at Base Portsmouth, Nov. 16, 2021, in Portsmouth, Virginia. His unit, called the Maintenance Augmentation Team, or MAT, provides mechanical and maintenance support for the cutters in the area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez)

    This work, Coast Guard MK3s Build Engine on Cutter [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cutter
    USCG
    MAT
    mechanic
    NED

