NMCP ‘LIGHTS THE NIGHT’ IN HONOR OF MLK

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Diversity Committee held a “lighting the night” remembrance walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 18. NMCP staff and family members carried non-flammable candles and flashlights on their cell phones to light the way from the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex helo pad to historic Bldg. 1’s front steps. (Photo by MCSN Erick Parsons/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 09:40
|Photo ID:
|7015471
|VIRIN:
|220118-N-ZM949-1038
|Resolution:
|6826x4556
|Size:
|5.33 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
