    Morning Colors

    Morning Colors

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Brig. Gen. Jack Davis, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's director, and Command Master Chief Trey Hauptmann, WRNMMC's senior enlisted leader, speak to Army and Navy personnel assigned to WRNMMC after morning colors in Bethesda, MD, Jan. 19, 2022. Every day the American flag is honored and hoisted up flagpoles on U.S. military installations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 09:33
    Navy
    Colors
    Army
    WRNMMC

