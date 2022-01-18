Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP 'LIGHTS THE NIGHT' IN HONOR OF MLK

    NMCP ‘LIGHTS THE NIGHT’ IN HONOR OF MLK

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Diversity Committee held a “lighting the night” remembrance walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 18. NMCP staff members carried non-flammable candles and flashlights on their cell phones to light the way from the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex helo pad to historic Bldg. 1’s front steps. (Photo by MCSN Erick Parsons/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCP ‘LIGHTS THE NIGHT’ IN HONOR OF MLK [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

