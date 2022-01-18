NMCP ‘LIGHTS THE NIGHT’ IN HONOR OF MLK

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Diversity Committee held a “lighting the night” remembrance walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 18. NMCP staff members carried non-flammable candles and flashlights on their cell phones to light the way from the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex helo pad to historic Bldg. 1’s front steps. (Photo by MCSN Erick Parsons/Released)

