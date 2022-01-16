PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 16, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Lawrence Warren stands watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 08:54 Photo ID: 7015441 VIRIN: 220116-N-UJ411-1066 Resolution: 2503x1669 Size: 294.27 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Spruance Boatswain's mate, by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.