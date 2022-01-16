Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Spruance Boatswain's mate

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 16, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Lawrence Warren stands watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2022
    bridge
    watch stander
    pilot house
    spruance
    ddg 111
    bmow

