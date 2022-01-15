Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Spruance conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Spruance conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2022) Sailors handle line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 08:45
    Photo ID: 7015437
    VIRIN: 220115-N-UJ411-1153
    Resolution: 2734x1823
    Size: 503.93 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Spruance conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ras
    line handling
    replenishment-at-sea
    spruance
    ddg 111
    guadalupe

