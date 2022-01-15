Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Spruance conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Spruance conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Mary Holper fires a shot line to the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 08:45
    Photo ID: 7015436
    VIRIN: 220115-N-UJ411-1125
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 445.73 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Spruance conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Spruance conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe
    USS Spruance conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ras
    line handling
    replenishment-at-sea
    gm
    spruance
    ddg 111

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT