PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Mary Holper fires a shot line to the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
This work, USS Spruance conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
