    Gridley celebrates MLK Day

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2022) Cmdr. Meghan Bodnar, left, from Schenectady, N.Y., commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), and Culinary Specialist Seaman Diana Hernandez, from El Paso, Texas, cut a cake during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

