PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2022) Cmdr. Meghan Bodnar, left, from Schenectady, N.Y., commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), and Culinary Specialist Seaman Diana Hernandez, from El Paso, Texas, cut a cake during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 07:46 Photo ID: 7015377 VIRIN: 220117-N-JO829-1019 Resolution: 2252x3153 Size: 985.97 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US Hometown: SCHENECTADY, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gridley celebrates MLK Day, by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.