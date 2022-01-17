Gridley celebrates MLK Day

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2022) Cmdr. Meghan Bodnar, left, from Schenectady, N.Y., commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), and Culinary Specialist Seaman Diana Hernandez, from El Paso, Texas, cut a cake during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
