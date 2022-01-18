Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drill [Image 5 of 6]

    USS America Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drill

    EAST CHINA SEA

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Seaman Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILLIPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jabari McKenzie, right, from Tampa Bay, Fla., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), uses a radio during a damage control drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 06:05
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Hangar bay
    Damage Controlman
    Firefighting
    Flash Gear
    USS America (LHA 6)

