USS America Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Chief Logistics Specialist Xavier Brown, from Raleigh, N.C., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), observes Sailors dressing out in fire-fighting equipment during a damage control drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

