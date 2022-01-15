U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean M. Milligan, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, visits the 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight and helps with a routine inspection of an AIM-9X Missle Jan. 15, 2022 in Southwest Asia.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 03:16
|Photo ID:
|7015056
|VIRIN:
|220115-F-VI447-0113
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.59 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 332nd AEW Ammo flight AIM(-9X) high [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Lauren Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT