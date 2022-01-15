Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332nd AEW Ammo flight AIM(-9X) high [Image 8 of 11]

    332nd AEW Ammo flight AIM(-9X) high

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Snyder 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean M. Milligan, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, visits the 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight and helps with a routine inspection of an AIM-9X Missle Jan. 15, 2022 in Southwest Asia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 03:16
    Photo ID: 7015053
    VIRIN: 220115-F-VI447-0072
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.15 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd AEW Ammo flight AIM(-9X) high [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Lauren Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    332nd AEW Ammo flight AIM(-9X) high
    332nd AEW Ammo flight AIM(-9X) high
    332nd AEW Ammo flight AIM(-9X) high
    332nd AEW Ammo flight AIM(-9X) high
    332nd AEW Ammo flight AIM(-9X) high
    332nd AEW Ammo flight AIM(-9X) high
    332nd AEW Ammo flight AIM(-9X) high
    332nd AEW Ammo flight AIM(-9X) high
    332nd AEW Ammo flight AIM(-9X) high
    332nd AEW Ammo flight AIM(-9X) high
    332nd AEW Ammo flight AIM(-9X) high

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT