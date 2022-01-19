CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Jan. 19, 2022) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Morale, Welfare and Recreation employee Yoshiyuki Shimabukuro prepares a nacho platter in the Crow’s Nest Club at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 19, 2022. Crow’s Nest is a combination facilities with cafe, pub, “fast-casual” dining and venue for entertainment, social gatherings and professional meetings. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|01.19.2022
|01.19.2022 01:44
|7015031
|220119-N-QY759-0086
|4979x6970
|1.81 MB
|OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
This work, CFAO Crow's Nest Club [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
