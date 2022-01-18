USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prepare an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 for flight operations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

