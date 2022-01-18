PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conducts flight operations with the forward-deployed amphibious assult ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 22:56 Photo ID: 7014970 VIRIN: 220118-N-FI026-1363 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 446.81 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.