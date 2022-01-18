PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) ready a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 for takeoff on the flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 22:56
|Photo ID:
|7014969
|VIRIN:
|220118-N-FI026-1344
|Resolution:
|4663x3109
|Size:
|419.25 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
