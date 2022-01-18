PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) ready a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 for takeoff on the flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 22:56 Photo ID: 7014969 VIRIN: 220118-N-FI026-1344 Resolution: 4663x3109 Size: 419.25 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.