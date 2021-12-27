Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Airmen win PACAF awards

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen 

    51st Fighter Wing

    First Lt. Nicole Velez-Rodriguez, 6th Intelligence Squadron flight commander, is awarded the National Company Grade Officers' Council (CGOC) Leader of the Quarter for her efforts in the Hispanic Osan Latino Association (HOLA) at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, January 12, 2022. Velez-Rodriguez serves as president of the HOLA where she directed 7 base-wide events for Hispanic Heritage Month. Velez-Rodriguez also led an Officer Career Fair where she matched enlisted members with officer career fields that best suited their interests. Every quarter the CGOC selects junior military officers from the Air and Space Forces for this award. This award was presented to Velez-Rodriguez based off of her professional development, base support initiatives, community service, and esprit de corps. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Airmen win PACAF awards [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing

