Osan Airmen win PACAF awards

First Lt. Nicole Velez-Rodriguez, 6th Intelligence Squadron flight commander, is awarded the National Company Grade Officers' Council (CGOC) Leader of the Quarter for her efforts in the Hispanic Osan Latino Association (HOLA) at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, January 12, 2022. Velez-Rodriguez serves as president of the HOLA where she directed 7 base-wide events for Hispanic Heritage Month. Velez-Rodriguez also led an Officer Career Fair where she matched enlisted members with officer career fields that best suited their interests. Every quarter the CGOC selects junior military officers from the Air and Space Forces for this award. This award was presented to Velez-Rodriguez based off of her professional development, base support initiatives, community service, and esprit de corps. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

