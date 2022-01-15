VP-26 Participates in Sea Dragon 2022

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Jan. 15, 2022) - Aircrew from U.S. Navy Patrol Squadron (VP) 26, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) 407 LRP Squadron, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) VP-3, Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Patrol Squadron 617, Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) 11 Squadron, and Indian Navy Air Squadron 312 participated in exercise Sea Dragon 22. Sea Dragon is a U.S.-led, multi-national exercise designed to practice and discuss Anti-submarine Warfare tactics to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. VP-26, based out of Naval Air Station Jacksonville, is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Adam Baker)

