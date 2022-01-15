Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-26 Participates in Sea Dragon 2022

    VP-26 Participates in Sea Dragon 2022

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 72

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Jan. 15, 2022) - Aircrew from U.S. Navy Patrol Squadron (VP) 26, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) 407 LRP Squadron, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) VP-3, Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Patrol Squadron 617, Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) 11 Squadron, and Indian Navy Air Squadron 312 participated in exercise Sea Dragon 22. Sea Dragon is a U.S.-led, multi-national exercise designed to practice and discuss Anti-submarine Warfare tactics to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. VP-26, based out of Naval Air Station Jacksonville, is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Adam Baker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 21:11
    Photo ID: 7014944
    VIRIN: 220115-N-IS471-152
    Resolution: 1207x811
    Size: 214.82 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-26 Participates in Sea Dragon 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CTF-72
    Patrol Squadron 26
    VP-26
    Sea Dragon 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT