Kadena E-3 Sentries more lethal than ever

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, left, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, coins Capt. Nicole Wise, right, 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron executive officer, in front of an E-3G Sentry at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2022. Lt. Gen. Rupp flew with the 961st AACS to see the new Block 40/45 system, an updated user interface, being used by crew members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

