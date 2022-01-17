Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Electrician’s Mates Conduct Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Electrician’s Mates Conduct Daily Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    220117-N-TR141-0030 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Antonio Filidoro, from Madison, Ohio, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), monitors the ship’s electrical plant while underway in the South China Sea, Jan. 17, 2022. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 17:46
    Photo ID: 7014768
    VIRIN: 220117-N-TR141-0030
    Resolution: 3505x5258
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: MADISON, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Electrician’s Mates Conduct Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Electrician’s Mates Conduct Daily Operations
    Electrician’s Mates Conduct Daily Operations
    Electrician’s Mates Conduct Daily Operations
    Electrician’s Mates Conduct Daily Operations
    Electrician’s Mates Conduct Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    electrician
    tool issue
    EM
    electrical plant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT