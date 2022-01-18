Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-7 Exam

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in the Navy Wide Advancement Exam for E7 candidates at the Newport News Marriot at City Center, Jan. 18, 2022. Ford is inport Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs.(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gary Prill)

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

