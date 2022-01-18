Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in the Navy Wide Advancement Exam for E7 candidates at the Newport News Marriot at City Center, Jan. 18, 2022. Ford is inport Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs.(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gary Prill)

