Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard repatriates 90 Dominicans to the Dominican Republic, following 3 separate illegal voyage interdictions near Puerto Rico [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard repatriates 90 Dominicans to the Dominican Republic, following 3 separate illegal voyage interdictions near Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser interdicts a makeshift vessel part of illegal voyage Jan. 13, 2022 north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Following three separate illegal voyage interdictions near Puerto Rico, the Coast Guard repatriated 90 Dominican Republic nationals, including the people in this photo, to the Dominican Republic Jan. 16, 2022. The interdictions are the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group CBIG. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 12:56
    Photo ID: 7014269
    VIRIN: 220113-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 1366x1010
    Size: 449.55 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 90 Dominicans to the Dominican Republic, following 3 separate illegal voyage interdictions near Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard repatriates 90 Dominicans to the Dominican Republic, following 3 separate illegal voyage interdictions near Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard repatriates 90 Dominicans to the Dominican Republic, following 3 separate illegal voyage interdictions near Puerto Rico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Dominican Republic
    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser
    Illegal Voyage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT