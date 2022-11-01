47th Flying Training Wing visits Cannon AFB, learns unique AFSOC capabilities

U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Laushine, 27th Special Operations Air Operations Squadron assistant director of operations (left), leads 1st Lt. Elliot Knowles and 1st Lt. Charles Cannon, 47th Flying Training Wing first assignment instructor pilots, on the flight line before flying a CV-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 11, 2022. FAIPs from the 47 FTW visited Cannon to learn more about the aircraft and capabilities of the 27th Special Operations Wing as part of the ongoing partnership between Air Force Special Operations Command and Air Education and Training Command. The 47 FTW mission of building combat-ready Airmen, leaders, and pilots includes partnering with aviators who can educate them on Air Force flying missions, including those within special operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Storer)

