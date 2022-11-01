Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    47th Flying Training Wing visits Cannon AFB, learns unique AFSOC capabilities [Image 6 of 7]

    47th Flying Training Wing visits Cannon AFB, learns unique AFSOC capabilities

    CANNON AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Storer 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Elliot Knowles, 47th Flying Training Wing first assignment instructor pilot, learns about the mission of the CV-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft from a member of the 20th Special Operations Squadron during a visit to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 11, 2022. FAIPs from the 47 FTW visited Cannon to learn more about the aircraft and capabilities of the 27th Special Operations Wing as part of the ongoing partnership between Air Force Special Operations Command and Air Education and Training Command. The 47 FTW mission of building combat-ready Airmen, leaders, and pilots includes partnering with aviators who can educate them on Air Force flying missions, including those within special operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Storer)

    This work, 47th Flying Training Wing visits Cannon AFB, learns unique AFSOC capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Storer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

