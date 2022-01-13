U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (2/2), 2d Marine Division, compete in a game of tug-of-war during the Warlord Games at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 13, 2022. The Warlord Games is a quarterly event where Marines from 2/2 compete in various competitions to strengthen the unit's esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)

