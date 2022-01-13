U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (2/2), 2d Marine Division, complete a resupply run during the Warlord Games at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 13, 2022. The Warlord Games is a quarterly event where Marines from 2/2 compete in various competitions to strengthen the unit's esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 09:10
|Photo ID:
|7013993
|VIRIN:
|220113-M-IK792-1101
|Resolution:
|1550x2755
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Warlord Games [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Reine Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT