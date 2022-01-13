Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warlord Games

    Warlord Games

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (2/2), 2d Marine Division, complete a resupply run during the Warlord Games at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 13, 2022. The Warlord Games is a quarterly event where Marines from 2/2 compete in various competitions to strengthen the unit's esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    VIRIN: 220113-M-IK792-1072
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    2/2
    Physical Fitness
    Marines
    2dMARDIV

