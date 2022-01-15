Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Foot March at Camp Lemonnier

    Norwegian Foot March at Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Jan. 14, 2022) Service members participate in the Norwegian Foot March, an 18.6-mile foot march while carrying a 25-pound rucksack. Those who complete the Norwegian Foot March, or Marsjmerket, will earn a Norwegian armed forces skill badge. It originated in 1915 for the purpose of exposing civilians and new military recruits to what it is like to be in the field. Since then, it has evolved to become a Foreign Service badge earned by completing the foot march to standard. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    US Army
    US Navy
    Norwegian Foot March

