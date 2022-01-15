USS Essex Underway Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) ) An AV-8B Harrier, assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lands of the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 15, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

