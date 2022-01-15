USS Essex Underway Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Ruselle Kane, a native of San Francisco, Calif., signals to an MV-22B Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 15, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

