USS Essex Underway Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Airman William Brown, a native of Los Angeles, Calif., signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 15, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

